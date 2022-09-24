 
Saturday Sep 24 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle unresponsive to Camilla's advice went 'her own way'

Web Desk

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

Meghan Markle was reportedly unresponsive to Camilla’s advice when the Duchess of Sussex first joined The Firm, a royal book claimed.

A new biography of the Queen Consort, penned by Angela Levin, claimed that Camilla warmly ‘welcomed’ Meghan when she arrived in London and wanted to help the Suits alum.

An insider told Angela that Camilla “doesn’t want to see anyone struggling and she is fond of Meghan.”

The author further claimed that the duchess “seemed bored” and “preferred to go her own way” in The Firm.

Camilla also reportedly invited Meghan and Prince Harry to lunch at Highgrove to pay a tribute to her work with the Grenfell community.

The then-Duchess of Cornwall also showed “a really nice gesture” of cultivating the menu to ensure recipes were picked from the Grenfell Tower cookbook.

