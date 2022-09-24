 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 24 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Lacking’ Meghan Markle’s ‘huge royal miscalculation’ exposed

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been ridiculed for making a shocking ‘miscalculation’ during her time in the Royal Family.

Royal author and biographer Daniela Elser issued these insights in a new piece for the New Zealand Herald.

In it she wrote, “There is a three-book series, with attached compendium, to be written about the royal family's biggest mistakes.”

“It has become clear since Her Majesty's passing that the British monarchy, an institution founded entirely on white male privilege, is on the cusp of becoming a feminist powerhouse. And for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex upping sticks and leaving might just have been a huge miscalculation, leaving her out in the cold as Team Windsor takes the lead on gender equality.”

“So what of Meghan, on the other side Atlantic, who has been a sensationally and impressively outspoken advocate for gender equality, who used her first major outing in 2018 as a future royal to declare ‘Women don't need to find their voice, they have a voice. They need to be encouraged to use it’? The same woman, that is, who gave a now-famous speech at a UN women's conference years before her marriage and who in 2020 appeared in a video with Gloria Steinem to discuss how women should be ‘linked not ranked’?”

“Well... umm... you see... Very sadly, her work on this front is not exactly going gangbusters.”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp ladylove Joelle Rich’s friends shocked she left husband for actor

Johnny Depp ladylove Joelle Rich’s friends shocked she left husband for actor
Amber Heard not interested in Johnny Depp's life following libel case loss

Amber Heard not interested in Johnny Depp's life following libel case loss
Tom Cruise speaks of his love for Britain, ‘It is breathtaking’

Tom Cruise speaks of his love for Britain, ‘It is breathtaking’
King Charles III advised to 'do a backflip' by young girl

King Charles III advised to 'do a backflip' by young girl
King Charles’ pics with official red box trolled online

King Charles’ pics with official red box trolled online
Chris Rock seems to have no intention of hosting Award shows after Oscars slap

Chris Rock seems to have no intention of hosting Award shows after Oscars slap

Kylie Jenner niece True REVEALED name of make-up mogul's son? Here’s what fans think

Kylie Jenner niece True REVEALED name of make-up mogul's son? Here’s what fans think
Firm under fire for ‘ignoring’ Meghan Markle’s pleas for help

Firm under fire for ‘ignoring’ Meghan Markle’s pleas for help
Kim Kardashian sparks controversy during ‘The Kardashians’ premiere

Kim Kardashian sparks controversy during ‘The Kardashians’ premiere
Gerard Pique thinks Shakira’s taking revenge on him by playing victim: Report

Gerard Pique thinks Shakira’s taking revenge on him by playing victim: Report

Latest

view all