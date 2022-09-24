Tom Cruise speaks of his love for Britain, ‘It is breathtaking’

Tom Cruise has recently revealed that he loves spending time in Britain because of the beautiful sights and great history.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor, 60, has been in the U.K. in recent months while shooting high octane action scenes for his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

Speaking of his love for the country, Cruise told Derbyshire Live that he enjoys relaxing time in U.K. without being mobbed by fans and praised the locals for being ‘well mannered.’

Calling himself an ‘Anglophile,’ the Edge of Tomorrow star said, “I spend a lot of time in Britain and that's not just for work reasons. I just love being here.”

"It's a fantastic blend of old and new. I love seeing the sights, the Tower of London, Nelson's Column, Buckingham Palace and all those fantastic places which are just full of history,” he added.

“I also like the fact that I am walking the same streets as ­Shakespeare, Dickens, and even The Beatles. That is really cool," said the American Made star.

Cruise also attended the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum jubilee ceremony, a ladies' final in Wimbledon and concerts by The Rolling Stones and Adele in Hyde Park over the summer.

He also walked the red carpet of the premiere event of Top Gun: Maverick in London, where he was joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is scheduled for release on July 14, 2023.