First picture of Queen Elizabeth's resting place released

Sunday Sep 25 2022
First picture of Queen Elizabeths resting place released

The first official picture of the Queen’s final resting place has been released.

The Queen, who died at the age of 96, is buried with her husband, Philip and her parents.

According to the local media, the ledger stone in the George VI Memorial Chapel now reads:

George VI 1895-1952

Elizabeth 1900-2002

*Garter star*

Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022

Philip 1921-2021.

The new stone was placed in the chapel after the private burial on Monday.

Prince Philip had previously been in the Royal Vault.

King George VI, Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh were members of the Order of the Garter

