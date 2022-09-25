 
Kanye West's shares Kim Kardashian's picture with a cryptic message

Kanye West on Saturday shared a picture of his former wife Kim Kardashian to his Instagram stories.

The rapper shared the photo without any caption but the photo followed a cryptics message from the rapper that suggested that the model is not prepared to get back together with him.

"If the phones rings more than three times they don't wanna talk to you," he said.

Kim Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson after divorcing Kanye West. She recently split from the SNL comedian and has yet to reveal what led to their break-up.

