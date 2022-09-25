Netflix's 'Dead To Me' season 3 release gets major updates after 2 years

Netflix's 'Dead To Me' has announced its come back with its final season after two and a half years

Netflix's Dead To Me is making its return with its third and final season after making their fans wait for two and a half years.

The dark comedy series starring Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate, last made its appearance in May 2020 when the second season premiered on Netflix.

According to Deadline, the show's third season was already scheduled for its release in July 2020 but the pandemic delayed the premiere. The new release for the show is November 17, 2022.

The second season ended with a car crash of Jen (Christina) and Judy (Linda) whose car is hit by a drunken Ben, played by James Marsden. Both wake up, injured but alive followed by a series of murders, confessions, and financial fortunes.

“I know you think you’re the reason all our problems started,” Jen says in the teaser. “But they existed long before we met and I’m so glad that we met, you were the best friend I’ve ever known and we survived because we had each other,” she continues.

Dead To Me has achieved huge success for Netflix, with its first season gathering the viewership of 30 million households in the first month of its release only.



It landed in the fourth position on Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular Series of 2019 in the U.S. and even scored Christina an Emmy nomination.