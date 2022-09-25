 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pal won't marry unless he has 'what they have'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friend idealises their relationship.

Speaking about the couples' ordeal and painful time in the royal fold, American director Tyler Perry shared his sympathies with the Sussexes. 

Tyler reveals he also offered his home to Meghan and Harry when they left for UK in 2020.

 "It was a very difficult time for them and what I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, is how much they love," he told NBC.

The 53-year-old continued: "These two people love each other. They found each other. Out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other.

"The love they have is really, really moving and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them."

Speaking about his own marriage plans, Tyler added: "If I don’t have that, what she and Harry have, I don’t want it - that’s really amazing."

