Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to ditch 'no-phone policy' at their wedding

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to host two receptions for their wedding

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding is the current buzz on the internet nowadays, the latest update of their wedding event has it that the couple has decided to ditch the no-phone policy at the event.

Earlier many of the celebrity weddings have restricted the phones at their wedding in order to maintain confidentiality. But, Richa and Ali are in no mood to apply any such restrictions at their wedding.

They have skipped this policy as they want their guests to have fun and be at ease in the ceremony. Despite of ditching this policy, the couple have requested their guests to forget your phones for the day and just enjoy every bit of the wedding.

As per the sources: ‘Their invite state that ‘Leave your phones and enjoy yourself. Don’t worry about capturing this moment on camera. Capture it in real-time.’

“While they have made this request, the actors also strongly feel that people can be at more ease when they don’t have restrictions on them. They want people to have their phones and still have a good time, informed the sources.”

As per PinkVilla, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding festivities will begin from September 30th onwards. The couple will tie the knot on October 6th.