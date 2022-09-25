 
Showbiz
Sunday Sep 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to ditch 'no-phone policy' at their wedding

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to host two receptions for their wedding
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to host two receptions for their wedding 

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding is the current buzz on the internet nowadays, the latest update of their wedding event has it that the couple has decided to ditch the no-phone policy at the event.

Earlier many of the celebrity weddings have restricted the phones at their wedding in order to maintain confidentiality. But, Richa and Ali are in no mood to apply any such restrictions at their wedding.

They have skipped this policy as they want their guests to have fun and be at ease in the ceremony. Despite of ditching this policy, the couple have requested their guests to forget your phones for the day and just enjoy every bit of the wedding.

As per the sources: ‘Their invite state that ‘Leave your phones and enjoy yourself. Don’t worry about capturing this moment on camera. Capture it in real-time.’

“While they have made this request, the actors also strongly feel that people can be at more ease when they don’t have restrictions on them. They want people to have their phones and still have a good time, informed the sources.”

As per PinkVilla, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding festivities will begin from September 30th onwards. The couple will tie the knot on October 6th.

More From Showbiz:

Gauri Khan calls AbRam Khan 'biggest foodie' in her family

Gauri Khan calls AbRam Khan 'biggest foodie' in her family
Jackie Shroff on playing supporting roles: 'It’s the strength of the role for me, not the length'

Jackie Shroff on playing supporting roles: 'It’s the strength of the role for me, not the length'
Faris Shafi shares glimpse of his look from 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Faris Shafi shares glimpse of his look from 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'
Alia Bhatt shares first look of her Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone'

Alia Bhatt shares first look of her Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone'
Kareena Kapoor over the moon with besties Amrita Rao, Mallika Bhatt

Kareena Kapoor over the moon with besties Amrita Rao, Mallika Bhatt
WATCH: Did Shah Rukh Khan call himself 'proud Pakistani'?

WATCH: Did Shah Rukh Khan call himself 'proud Pakistani'?
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal take inspiration from vintage Indian poster art for their wedding invites

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal take inspiration from vintage Indian poster art for their wedding invites
Bipasha Basu's Baby Shower: The actress slays in a peach coloured gown

Bipasha Basu's Baby Shower: The actress slays in a peach coloured gown
Fawad Khan on following Aamir Khan with Physical transformation:

Fawad Khan on following Aamir Khan with Physical transformation:"I was hospitalised"
Priyanka Chopra's opinion on stunts:

Priyanka Chopra's opinion on stunts: "It's like math, if you train, you can do it"
Kajol pens down a beautiful note on mother Tanuja Samarth's birthday

Kajol pens down a beautiful note on mother Tanuja Samarth's birthday
'Brahmastra': much-awaited song 'Rasiya' to release on September 24

'Brahmastra': much-awaited song 'Rasiya' to release on September 24

Latest

view all