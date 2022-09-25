40 crew members of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ dispel rumours of on-set drama

40 crew members dispelled all rumours of casting shakeups to screaming matches in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

On Friday, September 25, Vulture reported that Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde got into a “screaming match” on the Don't Worry Darling set, citing an unnamed insider who reportedly spent “significant time” behind the scenes of the film.

The source claimed that a “blowout argument” took place between Wilde, 38, and Pugh, 26, in January 2021. The outlet reported that Pugh was allegedly upset with Wilde's “frequent, unexplained absences,” stating that she and star Harry Styles, who are dating, “would just disappear.”

However, PEOPLE exclusively received word from 40 members of the Don't Worry Darling crew and production team where they dispelled all rumours of any on-set drama between Pugh and Wilde.

“As a crew, we’ve avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we’re so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent article. Any allegations about unprofessional behaviour on the set of Don't Worry Darling are completely false,” states the crew.

"We are happy to put our names on this, as real people who worked on the film, and who have witnessed and benefitted from the collaborative and safe space Olivia creates as a director and leader,” the statement continued. “We're also thrilled that the movie is in theatres this weekend. We can't wait for you to see it on the big screen.”

Miri Yoon, a producer for the movie, also told PEOPLE exclusively, "Rumours of screaming matches between our director and leading lady on set are completely unfounded. We truly hope you enjoy the movie.”