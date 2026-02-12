Bijou Phillips makes important 'help' request amid dialysis hospitalisation

Bijou Phillips hospitalised for dialysis, needs ‘help finding a kidney’

Bijou Phillips has made an emotional public appeal for help as she continues treatment in hospital, revealing she urgently needs a living kidney donor.

The 45-year-old actress shared the update from her hospital bed on Instagram on 11 February, explaining that she is back on dialysis and running out of time.

In her message, Phillips wrote, “I need help finding a kidney. I'm asking as a friend, a sister, an aunt, and most important, a single mother to an incredible and brave daughter,” referring to her daughter Fianna, whom she shares with ex-husband Danny Masterson.

Phillips explained that her health issues began at birth, saying she was born with underdeveloped kidneys and spent the first three months of her life in intensive care on dialysis.

In 2017, a close friend donated a kidney, a transplant that allowed her, as she put it, eight precious years of motherhood.

Since then, however, she has faced serious complications, including the BK virus, which ultimately led to both cellular and antibody rejection of the donated organ.

“Please help me find a living donor so that I can have more time with my daughter, family, friends,” she wrote, adding, “Time is of the essence.”

A source close to Phillips told Us Weekly that while she is awake and aware, her condition remains serious.

The insider said she began dialysis on Tuesday, 10 February, and noted that her remaining kidney has experienced natural wear after years of ongoing issues.

Friends and family members have already gone through testing to see if they could donate but, so far, no suitable match has been found.

Despite this, those close to her remain hopeful that a donor could be identified in the coming months.

Phillips is said to be surrounded by support, including her sisters Chyna and Mackenzie Phillips, as well as close friends Nikki and Paris Hilton.

Her representative has previously shared that she had been quietly managing kidney disease for years, trying lifestyle changes alongside private dialysis before her first transplant.

The actress ended her appeal by thanking supporters for their kindness and encouragement, making it clear that the search for a donor is now urgent as she fights to secure more time with her daughter and loved ones.