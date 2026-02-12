Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's daughters pick sides after divorce finalised

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman reached a custody settlement after filing for divorce in September

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughters have made their stance clear after their parents’ divorce, and they seem to favour their mom.

The former couple share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, whom they agreed to co-parent in their divorce settlement.

However, as it turns out the kids have cut off their father, 58, in the wake of speculations about his romance rumours with other women.

“The word is that they consider him an insensitive dog and they’re giving him a wide berth and are firmly supporting their mom instead,” an insider told Globe.

Despite the country star trying to maintain a healthy relationship with his daughters, he reportedly has no chance but to “swallow” the “harsh pill.”

The source continued, “The girls gave Keith the benefit of the doubt for a while — they were sticking up for him and hoping the rumours weren’t true,” an insider says. “But now it seems certain he’s hot and heavy with someone, even if he won’t admit who she is. That’s a dealbreaker for the girls and they’re not going to sit around and see their mom get betrayed like this without taking a stand.”

The Babygirl star, 58, who spent the holidays in her hometown in Australia with her daughters, is reportedly planning a permanent move to the country and her daughters are onboard with the plan, leaving their dad back in Nashville.

Soon after the split was made public, Urban sparked rumours with her guitarist Maggie Baugh, and then with more unidentified women but he hasn’t yet addressed any of them.