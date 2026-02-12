James Van Der Beek’s wife reveals heartbreaking truth about family

James Van Der Beek tragically died at the age of just 48, following nearly three years after diagnosis with colorectal cancer.

However, surviving the loss has become about more than just grief for his family, who are currently “facing an uncertain future” after funds dried up.

James, a father-of-six, has been commemorated by his family via a GoFundMe page, which is requesting donations in the name of “a beloved husband, father, and friend who touched the lives of everyone around him.”

The GoFundMe description further stated that his widow, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and the children have “faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care.”

“In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds,” it continued.

Furthermore, the family is “working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time.”

The request for funds additionally rallied “the support of friends, family, and the wider community” during the Van Der Beek household’s difficult time.

According to People, the page was set up by Kimberly’s friends, hours after she broke the news of her husband’s passing.

“There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend,” the announcement highlighted.

It is crucial to highlight that while James Van Der Beek’s cancer diagnosis came in August 2023, he only made it public in November 2024.

He is survived by wife Kimberly Van Der Beek and six children; daughters Olivia, 15, Annabel, 12, Emilia, 9, and Gwendolyn, 7, and sons Joshua, 13, and Jeremiah, 4.