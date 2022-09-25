Netflix Chris Hemsworth starrer 'Extraction 2' shows BTS footage: Watch

Netflix has released behind the scenes footage from the Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction 2



The sequel for Chris Hemsworth's high-octane action film from 2020 was announced on Netflix Tudum fan event.

According to Collider, a new featurette was released with a voice-over from Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake with footage of Hemsworth performing explosive stunts and shots.

The first look of Chris Hemsworth marked his return as a mercenary, who has to rescue, the beaten family of a Georgian gangster, from prison.



The featurette begins with Chris Hemsworth's speaking in his character's voice, "There is a moment where you say to yourself, 'It can't be done.' But instead of backing down, you push yourself forward into the unknown."

Film director Sam Hargrave appears in the footage saying, "With a title of '2' behind your name, you need to bring twice the action."

Hargrave mentions the complex stunt scenes that the movie will feature and also revelated that it will also include a helicopter on a train.

Although a glimpse of the action scenes was shown, the plot details of the sequel are still been kept under wraps.

The release date of Extraction 2 hasn't been in stone yet but it is expected to release in 2023.



See the Featurette released by Netflix:







