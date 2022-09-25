Prince William’s tension ‘cracked up to 11’during Queen’s funeral

Prince William appeared tensed during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on September 19, claimed a body language expert.

Jesus Enrique Rosas, also known as The Body Language Guy, said in his video that the Prince of Wales usually appears tense but his physical gestures suggested that his tension “cranked up to 11“.

Jesus said: “He tried to be a bridge between the two couples, but it was obvious he did not enjoy this.”

The expert pointed out that the Duchess of Sussex looked over at Princess of Wales a few times as if she was trying to get some “feedback” from her.

“It’s impressive that even in this situation with so much tension between them, Catherine manages to have that genuine smile, that soft expression,” the expert however added.

“She’s glad to be there; she’s warm to the people. You can feel that in the pictures,” Jesus said.