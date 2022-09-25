 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William’s tension ‘cracked up to 11’during Queen’s funeral

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Prince William’s tension ‘cracked up to 11’during Queen’s funeral
Prince William’s tension ‘cracked up to 11’during Queen’s funeral

Prince William appeared tensed during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on September 19, claimed a body language expert.

Jesus Enrique Rosas, also known as The Body Language Guy, said in his video that the Prince of Wales usually appears tense but his physical gestures suggested that his tension “cranked up to 11“.

Jesus said: “He tried to be a bridge between the two couples, but it was obvious he did not enjoy this.”

The expert pointed out that the Duchess of Sussex looked over at Princess of Wales a few times as if she was trying to get some “feedback” from her.

“It’s impressive that even in this situation with so much tension between them, Catherine manages to have that genuine smile, that soft expression,” the expert however added.

“She’s glad to be there; she’s warm to the people. You can feel that in the pictures,” Jesus said.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton takes parenting inspiration from Prince Edward and Sophie of Wessex

Kate Middleton takes parenting inspiration from Prince Edward and Sophie of Wessex
King Charles III ‘argued’ with sons Prince William, Harry over Camilla

King Charles III ‘argued’ with sons Prince William, Harry over Camilla
40 crew members of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ dispel rumours of on-set drama

40 crew members of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ dispel rumours of on-set drama
King Charles ‘long wait’ for kingship dubbed ‘apprenticeship’

King Charles ‘long wait’ for kingship dubbed ‘apprenticeship’
BTS' Jungkook, Charlie Puth collab 'Left and Right' MV takes over USA top charts

BTS' Jungkook, Charlie Puth collab 'Left and Right' MV takes over USA top charts
Mariah Carey, Metallica come together against poverty, climate change

Mariah Carey, Metallica come together against poverty, climate change
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cut off ties with US-based PR firm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cut off ties with US-based PR firm
Meghan Markle’s ‘bullied’ aides ‘always ran’ to Prince William

Meghan Markle’s ‘bullied’ aides ‘always ran’ to Prince William
Crush talked about comeback with new release 'Rush Hour': Details inside

Crush talked about comeback with new release 'Rush Hour': Details inside

Latest

view all