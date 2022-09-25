Prince Harry risking ‘exile’ with Meghan Markle over memoir

Prince Harry has been issued an urgent plea regarding his upcoming memoir amid warnings of an “exile”.

Foreign policy expert and former aide Nile Gardiner issued this warning to the Duke of Sussex.

He started off by telling Express UK, “Prince Harry should withdraw his upcoming book. The book clearly is clearly going to be hugely controversial and may well contain a great deal of criticism of the Royal Family.”

“It will likely be a very highly-charged book, and Harry should do the right thing and withdraw his book from publication. Especially in the wake of the Queen's death as it would be very disrespectful to put out such a book.”

“Both Harry and Meghan run the risk of being exiled from the UK and not welcomed back into the country by the British people with this book.”