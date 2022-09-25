Post Malone cancels Boston concert last-minute for THIS reason

Post Malone had to abruptly postpone his performance in Boston after pain landed him in the hospital on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old rapper apologized to fans for not being able to perform in a post shared on social media just 30 minutes before he was set to take the stage at the TD Garden.

He wrote, 'Boston, I love y'all so f*****g much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o'clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before.'

'I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there's a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,' he added. 'We're in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can't do the show tonight. I'm so f**king sorry.'

He then told fans their tickets would be valid for a rescheduled show that he and his team are currently putting together before ending his message, 'Once again, I'm so f*****g sorry. I love y'all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I'm going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I'll see you soon. [pink hearts emoji]. I'm so sorry. - Love Austy.'

Malone, born Austin Richard Post, maybe in pain because of a fall he suffered in St. Louis last week.

During a performance of his hit song Circles, the superstar rapper fell through a hole in the stage.

He hit his side hard on the opening and was led away by medics who tended to him backstage.

Though he was ultimately fine, Malone had to stop the show early and went to a local hospital to treat his injuries.



