Kim Kardashian treats fans with Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde hair transformation

Kim Kardashian is the glam queen and her latest pictures are proof.

The Kardashians star has once again channeled the iconic Marilyn Monroe vibes and fans cannot stop drooling over it.

Kim, has honored her idol in the latest series of pictures shared on social media. The SKIMS founder put her voluminous blonde hair on display as she posed up on a hotel balcony.

The reality TV star, who is the face of a new Dolce & Gabbana fashion campaign - which seeks inspiration from the late Hollywood actress – oozed the vintage Hollywood glam as gave a sultry pout for the promotional shots.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is currently in Milan working for the brand. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, she wrote, "La Dolce Vita #CiaoKim Watch the show live - Tomorrow at 2:30pm CEST #DolceGabbana"

On Saturday, Kim sent the internet into frenzy as she arrived in a dazzling silver sequin gown with a sultry lace-up front at the fashion event.

She opted for matching micro crystal bag and silver necklaces. Kim once again kept her blonde hair in an up-do, allowing one long layer to frame her face while oozing Monroe vibes.