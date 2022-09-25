 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian treats fans with Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde hair transformation

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Kim Kardashian treats fans with Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde hair transformation
Kim Kardashian treats fans with Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde hair transformation

Kim Kardashian is the glam queen and her latest pictures are proof.

The Kardashians star has once again channeled the iconic Marilyn Monroe vibes and fans cannot stop drooling over it.

Kim, has honored her idol in the latest series of pictures shared on social media. The SKIMS founder put her voluminous blonde hair on display as she posed up on a hotel balcony.

The reality TV star, who is the face of a new Dolce & Gabbana fashion campaign - which seeks inspiration from the late Hollywood actress – oozed the vintage Hollywood glam as gave a sultry pout for the promotional shots.

Kim Kardashian treats fans with Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde hair transformation

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is currently in Milan working for the brand. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, she wrote, "La Dolce Vita #CiaoKim Watch the show live - Tomorrow at 2:30pm CEST #DolceGabbana"

On Saturday, Kim sent the internet into frenzy as she arrived in a dazzling silver sequin gown with a sultry lace-up front at the fashion event.

She opted for matching micro crystal bag and silver necklaces. Kim once again kept her blonde hair in an up-do, allowing one long layer to frame her face while oozing Monroe vibes.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian reveals she was ‘scared’ to go online after ‘The Kardashians’ premiere

Khloe Kardashian reveals she was ‘scared’ to go online after ‘The Kardashians’ premiere
Khloe Kardashian and ‘365 Days’ Michele Morrone’s photo from Milan sets internet ablaze

Khloe Kardashian and ‘365 Days’ Michele Morrone’s photo from Milan sets internet ablaze

Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal: Khloe Kardashian thanks fans for support

Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal: Khloe Kardashian thanks fans for support

Prince Harry warned over making ‘attacks’ on Royal Family in upcoming new book

Prince Harry warned over making ‘attacks’ on Royal Family in upcoming new book
Rihanna puts on stylish display for a night out in NYC

Rihanna puts on stylish display for a night out in NYC
Alec Baldwin eyes to move out of New York: Here's why

Alec Baldwin eyes to move out of New York: Here's why
Kim Kardashian teams up with Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian teams up with Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week
Prince Harry would often have 'an attack of the nerves'

Prince Harry would often have 'an attack of the nerves'
Kim Kardashian ‘grateful’ having friendly ‘co-parenting situation’ with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian ‘grateful’ having friendly ‘co-parenting situation’ with Kanye West

Prince Harry's memoir could have 'historical ripple effect'

Prince Harry's memoir could have 'historical ripple effect'
Kate Middleton 'never acknowledged' Prince Harry amid drama

Kate Middleton 'never acknowledged' Prince Harry amid drama
Adam Levine grateful wife Behati Prinsloo didn’t leave him amid scandal

Adam Levine grateful wife Behati Prinsloo didn’t leave him amid scandal

Latest

view all