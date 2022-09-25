 
Alec Baldwin eyes to move out of New York: Here's why

Alec Baldwin eyes to move out of New York: Here's why

Alec Baldwin is reportedly on set to leave New York for someplace quiet as the actor is selling his properties amid the birth of his seventh baby. 

As per The Post, the Rust actor is on a selling spree; he listed his sprawling 55-acre farm in Vermont for $29 million.

Earlier, the 64-year-old actor sold off his upstate Cleveland, NY, lake house in July for $530,000.

Further, the actor's luxe penthouse in Manhattan's Greenwich Village is also shopped off for $16 million.

Many tracks the Emmy-award winner's recent selling spree to a tell-all article in New York Magazine where the actor revealed his inclination toward a more private life instead of bustling New York City.

"New Yorkers would make a terse comment to you. 'Big fan,' they'd say … They signaled their appreciation of you very politely," Baldwin said. "To be a New Yorker meant you gave everybody five feet. You gave everybody their privacy. And now we don't leave each other alone. Now we live in a digital arena, like some Roman [Coliseum], with our thumbs up or thumbs down."

"There was a time the entire world didn't have a camera in their pocket," he added. "There are cameras everywhere, and there are media outlets for them to 'file their story.' They take your picture in line for coffee. They're trying to get a picture of your baby. Everyone's got a camera. When they're done, they tweet it. It's… unnatural."

