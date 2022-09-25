 
Rihanna puts on stylish display for a night out in NYC

New mom Rihanna looked nothing short of perfect in her recent look as she stepped out in New York City on Saturday night.

The Umbrella singer, 34, put her chic look on display in thigh-high black leather boots, teasing a slither of the top of her legs.

The music sensation looked in high spirits as she posed for the cameras in a clinging gray dress with flattering draping material that accentuated her curves and looked gorgeous as ever.

Rihanna, who welcomed a son with rapper A$AP Rocky earlier this year, topped the outfit with an edgy coat.

RiRi paired the classy outfit with a classic diamond necklace and huge stone-encrusted earrings.

Photo credits:DailyMail
Photo credits:DailyMail

The glittering jewels matched her shimmery, silver eyeshadow, which poured into the corners of her eyes.

The makeup-maven was spotted without her beau by her side, who's usually a fixture on her arm, matching her unique style.

The first-time mom and dad embarked on their parenthood journey together in May, but have yet to reveal the baby's name or image.

An insider told People, 'Their baby boy is healthy, and Rihanna is just in awe of him,' adding, 'Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom.'


