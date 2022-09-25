 
sports
Sunday Sep 25 2022
By
AFP

England win toss, send Pakistan to bat first in 4th T20

By
AFP

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

English captain Moeen Ali (L) and Pakistani captain Babar Azam. — PCB/Twitter/@TheRealPCB
English captain Moeen Ali (L) and Pakistani captain Babar Azam. — PCB/Twitter/@TheRealPCB

KARACHI: England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat in the fourth Twenty20 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

England, on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years, are leading the seven-match series 2-1.

Sunday's match is Pakistan's 200th T20, the first team to reach the milestone.

England made three changes from the last game. Alex Hales and David Willey came into the side while Olly Stone was handed his international T20 debut.

They replaced Dawid Malan, Sam Curran and Mark Wood.

Pakistan left out Haider Ali (unfit) and Shahnawaz Dahani to bring Asif Ali and Naseem Shah.

The remaining matches are in Lahore (September 28, 30 and October 2).

Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Olly Stone, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey

More From Sports:

Fit and still driven, Djokovic not thinking about retirement

Fit and still driven, Djokovic not thinking about retirement
PCB 'should not embarrass themselves' with another squad change: Younis Khan

PCB 'should not embarrass themselves' with another squad change: Younis Khan
Pak vs Eng: Pakistan eye revenge against England in fourth T20I today

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan eye revenge against England in fourth T20I today
Told team losing not an option, says PCB chair

Told team losing not an option, says PCB chair
Brook 'nailed on' to be in England´s XI at T20 World Cup: Hussain

Brook 'nailed on' to be in England´s XI at T20 World Cup: Hussain
One step closer: Watch Shaheen Shah Afridi start bowling

One step closer: Watch Shaheen Shah Afridi start bowling
'Beauty of sport': Twitter cherishes tearful Federer, Nadal at tennis star's last game

'Beauty of sport': Twitter cherishes tearful Federer, Nadal at tennis star's last game
England's Wood hoping to hit top gear in time for World Cup

England's Wood hoping to hit top gear in time for World Cup
WATCH: Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career

WATCH: Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career
Pak vs Eng: Head coach says Pak bowlers made mistakes in 3rd T20I

Pak vs Eng: Head coach says Pak bowlers made mistakes in 3rd T20I
Pak vs Eng: Shan Masood says can't feel good with Pakistan losing

Pak vs Eng: Shan Masood says can't feel good with Pakistan losing
This Pakistani food is England bowler Mark Wood’s favourite

This Pakistani food is England bowler Mark Wood’s favourite

Latest

view all