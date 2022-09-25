 
entertainment
Meghan Markle accused of insulting female staffer in front of her co-workers

Royal author Valentine Low, in his new book, appears confirming the allegations that Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle bullied her royal workers on countless occasions.

"Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown", which is set to be released next month, reveals Meghan’s royal aides were left completely destroyed "broken" and "terrified" by her attitude.

“There were a lot of broken people,” an insider revealed in the new bombshell, according to extracts published in The Times.

The Duchess of Sussex has been accused of blasting a young female staffer in front of her co-workers. 

The former Suits star allegedly became infuriated with one worker over a media blunder at a public engagement that they were left shaking in fear.

The royal author who has been reporting on The Firm for over 25 years claimed one aide was left “completely destroyed” by their experience of working for Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry.

