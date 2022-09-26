 
Netflix 'Pinocchio' earns praises after Disney version fails to impress

Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes from the upcoming stop-motion film Pinnochio leaving fans to call it way better than Disney's version.

Helmed by Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, who has a strong connection to the character calling it "no single character in history has had a deep personal connection to him as Pinocchio."

The Shape of Water director explained that stop motion is an art form and digital.

"Stop-motion in the early days where you had the flicker of fur and fabric, even the atmospheric dust on the sets. And the imperfection was sort of gorgeous to look at because it told you how the thing was done."

Unlike Disney's friendly approach to the character in the live-action film, Del Toro's Netflix adaption will be set in a darker tone.

In an interview, Ron Perlman, one of the actors in the film, said, "while Disney presented the story in a friendly manner for children, del Toro would not be doing the same.

He said the film will be set in Mussolini's Italy, and del Toro will be bringing in some history to represent the original story."

Many fans applauded Del Toro's version of Pinnochio, calling it better than Disney's adaptation.

Gregory Mann will feature as Pinocchio, and Ewan McGregor voicing Sebastian J. Cricket.

The film will hit the theatres and will be available on Netflix during its theatrical release.

