Sunday Sep 25 2022
Backlash over Neha Kakkar's recently released song 'O Sajna': Checkout

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

The famed singer Neha Kakkar facing backlash from singer Falguni Pathak for her recently released song 'O Sajna'.

The song track is a remixed version of famous Gujarati singer Falguni Pathak's iconic song, Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.

Taking to Instagram, Neha Kakkar wrote, "If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me. makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day.

Then I'm sorry to inform them that I'm too blessed to have bad days. This God's child is always happy because God himself/herself is keeping me happy.

In another story, Neha wrote, "For those who're so unhappy seeing me happy and successful. I feel sorry for them, Bechare.

Plz keep commenting I won't even delete them, Coz I Know and Everybody knows what NEHA KAKKAR is."

For those unversed, the original song was released in 1999 and it featured actors Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat.

