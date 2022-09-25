 
Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she departs Dolce & Gabbana collaboration show with kids

Kim Kardashian and her children always manage to catch attention with whatever they do and wherever they go.

Kim oozed Hollywood glamour on Saturday as she left the Dolce & Gabbana SS23 show during Milan Fashion Week.

The reality personality, 42, was joined by three out of her four children, leaving hand-in-hand with Saint, six, and Chicago, four, while she held three-year-old Psalm in her arms.

Dolce & Gabbana's show featured their new collection, which was designed in collaboration with the star - who took to the catwalk to close the show.

Kim donned a gorgeous black gown emblazoned with embellishing, with a square neck, thin straps, and a slit around the back.

She paired the jaw-dropping look with heeled black boots that clung to her lower leg, before adding a statement cross necklace and matching drop earrings.

Saint and Psalm were both styled simply in monochrome ensembles, while Chicago added a touch more glam with a rhinestone corset and diamanté detailed handbag.

Kim's sister Khloe was also in attendance at the show, donning a black catsuit with a pair of rhinestone hot pants and a matching corset.

