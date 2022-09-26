 
entertainment
Monday Sep 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry accused of making 'spectacularly' rude remarks to reporters in new book

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 26, 2022

Prince Harry accused of making spectacularly rude remarks to reporters in new book

Royal correspondent Valentine Low has claimed in his new book that Prince Harry made a "spectacularly rude" remark to reporters while on a visit to the South Pacific four years ago.

The author of 'Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown', said it happened when

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled the region for 16 days.

Low wrote the couple appeared when the plane landed with Harry "sounding rushed", telling reporters: "Thanks for coming."

According to the author, Harry's staff later told him "how badly" the comment had been received to which Harry reportedly replied: "Well, you shouldn’t have made me do it."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in the US after stepping as senior members of the royal family.

The couple was recently in the UK to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth who died at the age of 96.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan and Harry received unexpected response from Charles when they tried to do Megxit through email

Meghan and Harry received unexpected response from Charles when they tried to do Megxit through email

Kanye West says he knows how London feels after Queen Elizabth's death because he lost his queen too

Kanye West says he knows how London feels after Queen Elizabth's death because he lost his queen too
Roger Waters Concerts Scrapped In Poland Over Ukraine Row

Roger Waters Concerts Scrapped In Poland Over Ukraine Row
'Don't worry' tops box office amid reported cast conflict

'Don't worry' tops box office amid reported cast conflict
Rihanna to return to the stage for Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna to return to the stage for Super Bowl halftime show
Meghan Markle really a victim?

Meghan Markle really a victim?
Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash

Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash
Prince William and Kate's children give birth to questions with their gestures at Queen's funeral

Prince William and Kate's children give birth to questions with their gestures at Queen's funeral
Mark Hamill on 'Star Wars' role as lead: 'Was not ready for this'

Mark Hamill on 'Star Wars' role as lead: 'Was not ready for this'
Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she departs Dolce & Gabbana collaboration show with kids

Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she departs Dolce & Gabbana collaboration show with kids

James Earl Jones, 'voice behind Darth Vader' calls it a day: Report

James Earl Jones, 'voice behind Darth Vader' calls it a day: Report

Priyanka Chopra puts on loved-up display with husband Nick Jonas at Global Citizen concert

Priyanka Chopra puts on loved-up display with husband Nick Jonas at Global Citizen concert

Latest

view all