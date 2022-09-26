Britney Spears to make comeback in new collab with Benny Blanco: Report

Britney Spears in talks to release new music with Benny Blanco?

Britney Spears may return to the music scene as music producer Benny Blanco reached out for a possible collab, reported TMZ.



The award-winning record producer – who has previously worked with Spears on her Circus album – revealed while chatting with radio host Kannon of Open House Party that he had reached out to Spears for a possible collaboration.

“I actually recently just reached out to try to start working on some stuff. Like a month ago. I hope [to work with Britney] soon... We were talking about trying to do something. I love her new things she put out. She's incredible. I hope she is doing it.”

Spears, 40, previously asserted that she would “probably never perform again” as she felt she was “pretty traumatised” from her work onstage under the conservatorship; despite the success of her recent Elton John collaboration, Hold Me Closer.

In a recent IG expletive rant, the Toxic singer lamented about her treatment in the industry and compared how this treatment would not have been tolerated by anyone else or their families.

“Pssss... you say do what you want to do now. Really 14 years later after being humiliated... it’s WAY too late for that... again I’d rather stay home and s--- in my f-----g pool than join the entertainment business.”

The ...Baby One More Time singer also revealed that she had continuously asked to be able to remix her music, but was constantly knocked back. However, Spears did upload a video of her singing different rendition of her song. It may imply that the crooner isn’t done with music yet.







