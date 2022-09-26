Netflix ‘Bridgerton’ cast teases romance in upcoming season 3: WATCH

Bridgerton's lead cast has come together to share a glimpse into the third season of Netflix's upcoming show.

A new video released as part of Netflix’s TUDUM fan event shows Luke Newton (plays Colin Bridgerton) and Claudia Jessie (plays Eloise Bridgerton), attempting to paint portraits of each other as they discuss the third season of the show.

While the on-screen siblings are busy painting their portraits, the two engage in conversations hinting towards a Colin-Penelope romance in the third season.

“Why can’t Colin see Penelope is his true love match?” asks Jessie. Newton responds that his character struggles to see her as his true love match because ‘they met when they were so young in the cutest way possible.’

“When I reading the book, it was such a lovely story the way they met,” he shares. “I think there's a lot going on that he can't see what's in front of him, which, obviously for fans of the show, is very frustrating and sometimes they take that frustration out on me sometimes.”

The duo is visited by Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington and the mysterious gossip column writer Lady Whistledown.

As a little taster from the upcoming season, Coughlan reads out the first page of the script for the viewers.

“Dearest Gentle reader, we’ve been apart for far too long,” greets Whistledown (who is usually voiced by Julie Andrews) in the opening lines of the season 3 premiere. “At last, London’s smart set has made its return and so too has this author.

“As the season begins, the question on everyone's minds is, of course, which newly minted debutante will shine the brightest. The crop this year appears to be dazzling indeed. Unfortunately, not every young lady can attract the light.”

Watch the video here:







