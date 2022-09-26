Matthew McConaughey on presidential race: 'It's inevitable I Didn't choose it, it chose me'

Actor Matthew McConaughey is looking forward to running in the presidential race, not by choice but destiny.

According to SFGate, the Oscar-winning actor was speaking at a technology conference in the San Franciso Bay Area, where the actor told Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on running for the presidential race he'd "consider it in the future, I'd be arrogant not to."



"If I got into any form of politics, I'd be remiss not to also go in as an artist and a storyteller, help put a narrative together," the actor added.

"You're the CEO of a state and a nation, a lot of compartmentalization and choices to be made. They scare me, but I'm not afraid of 'em."

The Interstellar actor explained his possible entry into politics is derived from destiny rather than a choice.

"If [running for president] happened to me, I would be pulled into it," Mr. McConaughey said. "If I'm living right, which I'm trying to, we get pulled into things … it's inevitable. I didn't choose it, it chose me."