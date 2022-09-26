 
Katie Price appears ‘downcast’ after revealing she was raped in horrific carjacking incident

Katie Price was spotted looking downcast on Sunday as she and her fiancé Carl Woods spent time at the Autumn Show and International horse trials in Haywards Heath.

In pictures shared by the publication, the former glamour model, 44, was seen promoting her K.P equestrian clothing brand during the day out - but took a moment's seat as she appeared to rest her head in her hands.

Taking to the equestrian event, the reality star sported a bright purple polo shirt that she paired with bright pink jodhpurs, which featured a leopard detail and retail for £45.99 from her brand.

Photo credits: MailOnline
Photo credits: MailOnline

Meanwhile, his fiancée, Carl kept comfortable for the day as he sported a nude tracksuit co-ord - consisting of a matching hoodie and slim-leg joggers.

But the appearance comes just two weeks after Katie revealed to Mail Online she was raped during a horrifying carjacking in South Africa in 2018 - as she recently spoke ahead of her harrowing documentary Trauma And Me, which will detail the ordeal.


