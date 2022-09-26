SS Rajamouli roped in THIS 'Avenger' star for his next film: Report

 
SS Rajamouli is reportedly eyeing Marvel avenger Chris Hemsworth for a cameo in the upcoming pan-India filmmaker with Mahesh Babu.

As per Mirchi 9, the Bahubali director is looking forward to featuring Chris Hemsworth for an extended cameo in his next film.

Previously, the critically-acclaimed director has cast Hollywood actor Olivia Morris as a female lead in RRR.

Thor: Love and Thunder star had expressed his wish to work in India. Previously, the 39-year-old actor starred next to Randeep Hooda in Netflix's Extraction.

Earlier, reports emerged that SS Rajamouli has come on board with the American talent management agency, CAA. Since RRR's success, the filmmaker has garnered massive clout in the West and there are reports claiming that he could soon sign a Hollywood project.


