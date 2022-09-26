 
entertainment
Monday Sep 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘dishing’ George, Charlotte out for ‘greater good’

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 26, 2022

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘dishing’ George, Charlotte out for ‘greater good’
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘dishing’ George, Charlotte out for ‘greater good’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently being bashed for ‘dishing’ out Prince George and Princess Charlotte on a silver platter, in “quasi-official roles.”

Royal biographer and author Daniela Elser issued this claim in her latest piece for News.com.au.

She began by offering a plausible reason behind ‘parading’ the young royals around for the Queen’s funeral and chalked it up to the idea that the “Crown comes first.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘dishing’ George, Charlotte out for ‘greater good’

The writer also went on to address the ‘public’ and ‘raw’ nature of their appearance, adding how, “George and Charlotte were not inside the Abbey to say goodbye to their Gan Gan, they were there to perform and they were there to sell a carefully considered image of continuity and unity, along with adding a spoonful of cutesy sugar to counteract the vinegary presence of the Sussexes.”

She also offered a disclaimer and added, “I am not criticising William and Kate here, I am simply pointing out there is no glossing over the fact that royal parenting requires a begrudging willingness to serve up one’s children for the good of the Crown.”

“I’m sure that’s not easy for the Waleses or something they want to put their children through, but that doesn’t make it any less queasy to watch.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘fear’ new King Charles III. Here’s why

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘fear’ new King Charles III. Here’s why
King Charles’ interest in environmental issues might destroy Queen's legacy, experts

King Charles’ interest in environmental issues might destroy Queen's legacy, experts

K-actor Sung Hyuk shares his marriage plans

K-actor Sung Hyuk shares his marriage plans
Britney Spears contrasts herself with Jennifer Lopez in scathing post on conservatorship

Britney Spears contrasts herself with Jennifer Lopez in scathing post on conservatorship

'Confident Quad' of women to support King Charles III

'Confident Quad' of women to support King Charles III
Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'role models' to public

Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'role models' to public
Prince Harry true instigator behind Megxit?

Prince Harry true instigator behind Megxit?
Arnold Schwarzenegger puts on cosy display with girlfriend Heather Milligan while partying with sons

Arnold Schwarzenegger puts on cosy display with girlfriend Heather Milligan while partying with sons
Meghan Markle announced Archie's birth hours later to 'avoid' media

Meghan Markle announced Archie's birth hours later to 'avoid' media
Netflix 'Outer Banks' won't be returning for season 3 in 2022?

Netflix 'Outer Banks' won't be returning for season 3 in 2022?
King Charles escaped embarrassing moment during Queen’s funeral, details inside

King Charles escaped embarrassing moment during Queen’s funeral, details inside
Katie Price appears ‘downcast’ after revealing she was raped in horrific carjacking incident

Katie Price appears ‘downcast’ after revealing she was raped in horrific carjacking incident

Latest

view all