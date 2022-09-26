 
pakistan
Monday Sep 26 2022
By
Web Desk

No local govt elections in Karachi for next few months: CM Murad

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 26, 2022

  • CM Murad says deaths are being recorded while infrastructure has been destroyed.
  • Chief minister says no one can even think about holding elections in this situation in clear words.
  • ECP announced elections will be held on October 23. 

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah Monday said that there will be no elections in Sindh for the next few months.

Speaking during Geo News' program "Capital Talk", the chief minister said the government has been able to send aid to only 25% of the flood victims, while deaths are still being recorded and the province's infrastructure has been destroyed.

CM Murad said that no one can even think about holding elections in this situation in clear words. 

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced that the local body elections in the districts of the Karachi Division will be held on October 23. 

The elections were supposed to take place on August 28, however, they were postponed due to the heavy flooding triggered by monsoon rains in the port city and other cities in Sindh.

— Thumbnail image: Twitter/screengrab

