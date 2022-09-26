 
Monday Sep 26 2022
Meghan Markle accused of ‘dumping’ royal staff with Megxit

Monday Sep 26, 2022

Meghan Markle’s former royal staff reportedly felt that she had ‘dumped them’ when told that she and Prince Harry will be stepping down as royals in 2020’s Megxit, as per a new book.

Valentine Low has penned a new book about the Sussexes’ royal exit from UK in 2020, titled Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, in which she dished out details about Harry and Meghan’s departure.

As per Low’s explosive claims, Meghan made sure to keep the Megxit news a secret from her staff, who were deemed to be ‘loyal’ to her.

“Shortly before the end of the year, Meghan confided in a member of her staff that the couple were not coming back,” shared Low.

She added: “The rest of the team did not find out until they held a meeting at Buckingham Palace at the beginning of January 2020.”

“They found it hard to accept they were being dumped just like that. Some of them were in tears. 'It was a very loyal team,' said one,” Low further claimed.


