 
entertainment
Monday Sep 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Lily Collins surprises fans with latest hair transformation for ‘Emily In Paris’ season 3

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 26, 2022

Lily Collins surprises fans with latest hair transformation for ‘Emily In Paris’ season 3
Lily Collins surprises fans with latest hair transformation for ‘Emily In Paris’ season 3 

Lily Collins has taken the internet by storm after debuting her latest hair transformation for the upcoming season three of her show, Emily In Paris.

Collins, best known for her on-screen name Emily Cooper from Netflix’s hit series, unveiled her gorgeous new bangs ahead of the release of the much anticipated third season of the hit show.


The starlet has given her character a fresh do' in season three of the series and fans cannot control their excitement.

Lily also took to her Instagram this week and flaunted her middle-parted brunette locks with a stunning touch of a choppy fringe.

Posing her snaps in an oversized pinstripe shirt, Lily captioned it as, “The kids are calling it coastal grandmother…”


In the teaser of Emily In Paris season three, Lily has seen taking a 'hard decision' whilst dramatically cutting her hair.

Lily’s pal Mindy (played by Ashley Park) screams, 'Emily, no!'

Season three of Emily In Paris will be released on December 21. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘fear’ new King Charles III. Here’s why

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘fear’ new King Charles III. Here’s why
King Charles’ interest in environmental issues might destroy Queen's legacy, experts

King Charles’ interest in environmental issues might destroy Queen's legacy, experts

A$AP Rocky takes 'full responsibility' after fans upset over his shortened performance

A$AP Rocky takes 'full responsibility' after fans upset over his shortened performance
Kanye West consoles Britons as he grieves Kim Kardashian loss

Kanye West consoles Britons as he grieves Kim Kardashian loss

K-actor Sung Hyuk shares his marriage plans

K-actor Sung Hyuk shares his marriage plans
Britney Spears contrasts herself with Jennifer Lopez in scathing post on conservatorship

Britney Spears contrasts herself with Jennifer Lopez in scathing post on conservatorship

'Confident Quad' of women to support King Charles III

'Confident Quad' of women to support King Charles III
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘dishing’ George, Charlotte out for ‘greater good’

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘dishing’ George, Charlotte out for ‘greater good’
Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'role models' to public

Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'role models' to public
Prince Harry true instigator behind Megxit?

Prince Harry true instigator behind Megxit?
Arnold Schwarzenegger puts on cosy display with girlfriend Heather Milligan while partying with sons

Arnold Schwarzenegger puts on cosy display with girlfriend Heather Milligan while partying with sons

Latest

view all