Lily Collins surprises fans with latest hair transformation for ‘Emily In Paris’ season 3

Lily Collins has taken the internet by storm after debuting her latest hair transformation for the upcoming season three of her show, Emily In Paris.

Collins, best known for her on-screen name Emily Cooper from Netflix’s hit series, unveiled her gorgeous new bangs ahead of the release of the much anticipated third season of the hit show.





The starlet has given her character a fresh do' in season three of the series and fans cannot control their excitement.

Lily also took to her Instagram this week and flaunted her middle-parted brunette locks with a stunning touch of a choppy fringe.

Posing her snaps in an oversized pinstripe shirt, Lily captioned it as, “The kids are calling it coastal grandmother…”





In the teaser of Emily In Paris season three, Lily has seen taking a 'hard decision' whilst dramatically cutting her hair.

Lily’s pal Mindy (played by Ashley Park) screams, 'Emily, no!'

Season three of Emily In Paris will be released on December 21.