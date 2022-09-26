 
Jennifer Garner sends pulses racing as she steps out in black skirt and white top

Jennifer Garner stepped outside in style as she ran a few errands earlier on Sunday morning, in Santa Monica.

The 50-year-old actress looked beautiful as ever as she opted for comfort during her outing, wearing a short-sleeved shirt and a black skirt.

The 13 Going On 30 star has been working through a busy schedule, and recently flew to New York City to attend The Fast Company Innovation Festival to discuss her Once Upon A Farm company.

The star tucked the cotton top into the waistline of her black skirt, which fell down past her knees.

The beauty appeared to be in high spirits as she made a few stops during her Sunday morning outing.

The Adam Project actress accessorized her ensemble by adding black sunglasses to block out the bright sun.

Jennifer recently appeared at The Fast Company Innovation Festival held in the heart of New York City earlier on Thursday. 


