Monday Sep 26 2022
Michael Jackson's son Prince enjoys motorcycle ride with girlfriend Molly Schirmang

Monday Sep 26, 2022

Michael Jackson's son Prince enjoys motorcycle ride with girlfriend Molly Schirmang 

Michael Jackson's son Prince Jackson stepped outside with his girlfriend Molly Schirman as they enjoyed a motorcycle ride together in Malibu.

The 25-year-old heir of the King of Pop was dressed in all black as he stepped out with his longtime love.

He pulled his hair back into a low ponytail as they made a coffee run to grab iced beverages.

Molly, who's been with Prince since 2017, showed a slither of her stomach in jeans and a black top.

They both wore jackets Jackson stepping out in a black one and Schirmang opting for a forest green variety.

Putting safety first, they wore protective black helmets while cruising on a black Harley Davidson.

Prince paid tribute to his relationship on social media back in March as the pair marked five years of dating.

Sharing a carousel of images with his more than 800,000 followers he wrote in the caption, '5 year together,' with a red heart emoji.

Then he continued, 'Lots of trips, miles, smiles, meals, desserts and all kinds of adventures in between.

'Love you babs,' he signed off on the post, which included intimate images of him and his girlfriend on his motorcycle. 

