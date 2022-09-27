Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘refused’ to bring Archie to Queen upon invite

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly turned down a special invite for Archie from the Queen back in 2019, with an expert weighing in on their reasoning in a new book.



This latest claim has come in an explosive book penned by expert Katie Nicholl, titled The New Royals, which includes claims that Harry and Meghan exclusively shunned the Queen’s invite for their son.

The late Queen, who passed away earlier this month, famously invited her family members up to Balmoral in Scotland every summer, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Talking about the same in her book, Nicholl claimed: “There were raised eyebrows when Harry and Meghan declined an invite from the Queen to spend a long weekend at Balmoral in the summer of 2019.”

She added that Prince Harry and Meghan preferred to take Archie to Ibiza and the South of France instead.

“'Playing happy families at Balmoral didn't really fit their narrative,' I was told by a source close to the Sussexes,” Nicholl shared in her book.