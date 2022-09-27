 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘refused’ to bring Archie to Queen upon invite

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly turned down a special invite for Archie from the Queen back in 2019, with an expert weighing in on their reasoning in a new book.

This latest claim has come in an explosive book penned by expert Katie Nicholl, titled The New Royals, which includes claims that Harry and Meghan exclusively shunned the Queen’s invite for their son.

The late Queen, who passed away earlier this month, famously invited her family members up to Balmoral in Scotland every summer, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Talking about the same in her book, Nicholl claimed: “There were raised eyebrows when Harry and Meghan declined an invite from the Queen to spend a long weekend at Balmoral in the summer of 2019.”

She added that Prince Harry and Meghan preferred to take Archie to Ibiza and the South of France instead.

“'Playing happy families at Balmoral didn't really fit their narrative,' I was told by a source close to the Sussexes,” Nicholl shared in her book.

More From Entertainment:

Daniel Craig costumes, stunt car star at James Bond auction

Daniel Craig costumes, stunt car star at James Bond auction
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wedding officiant reflects on their dreamy nuptials

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wedding officiant reflects on their dreamy nuptials
King Charles III approves first images of the Queen for memorial stamps, Royal Mail reveals

King Charles III approves first images of the Queen for memorial stamps, Royal Mail reveals

King Charles III crest 'shockingly similar' to Cristiano Ronaldo logo: 'Disaster'

King Charles III crest 'shockingly similar' to Cristiano Ronaldo logo: 'Disaster'
Shakira, Gerard Pique spotted apart at son’s baseball game

Shakira, Gerard Pique spotted apart at son’s baseball game
Queen shunned King Charles wish for beloved Prince William: 'Put her foot down'

Queen shunned King Charles wish for beloved Prince William: 'Put her foot down'
'Frustrated' King Charles 'throws' things due to extreme 'temper' issues: Insider

'Frustrated' King Charles 'throws' things due to extreme 'temper' issues: Insider
Khloe Kardashian NOT dating Michele Morrone, rep confirms

Khloe Kardashian NOT dating Michele Morrone, rep confirms
Meghan Markle keeps 'tripping on herself' with lies: 'People fact-check everything'

Meghan Markle keeps 'tripping on herself' with lies: 'People fact-check everything'
'Too late' for Britney Spears to return to Hollywood, would rather dump 'in my pool'

'Too late' for Britney Spears to return to Hollywood, would rather dump 'in my pool'
Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski seeing each other 'a lot more': 'Not officially dating'

Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski seeing each other 'a lot more': 'Not officially dating'
Kanye West reunites with his ex Irina Shayk

Kanye West reunites with his ex Irina Shayk

Latest

view all