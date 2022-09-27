 
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Mila Kunis ‘powered through’ husband Ashton Kutcher’s health flare-up

Mila Kunis had to ‘power through’ husband Ashton Kutcher’s health flare-up and deemed it a scary time in their life in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The 39-year-old actress opened up about Kutcher’s condition while she was promoting her new film, Luckiest Girl Alive ahead of it release.

“So, this happened right before COVID, so this was three years ago,” Kunis said of the disease that made headlines back in August, 2022. “I don't think you have time to sit down and talk, you kinda just power through,” the 39-year-old actress continued. “You go and deal with whatever health issue comes your way, but you still got kids, you still got a family, you have to live life. And I think that we are so fortunate to have one another, but as far as sitting there and incessantly talking about things, no. You gotta do."

Ashton Kutcher suffered from a rare form of vasculitis two years ago that left him temporarily unable to see or hear. Kutcher opened up about the autoimmune flare-up, during an episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

“I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium,” Kutcher told Grylls of the condition, which involves inflammation of the blood vessels. "It took me like a year to build it all back up.”

“You don't really appreciate it until it's gone," he continued. “Until you go, ‘I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to see again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to hear again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to walk again.’”

Kutcher also maintained that he was ‘lucky to be alive.’

The 44-year-old actor recently went through a physical transformation while training for the 2022 New York City Marathon and credited his wife for being ‘super supportive.’

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher share two children, Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 6.

