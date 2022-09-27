King Charles III unveils new monogram as Royal Family mourning period ends

King Charles III’s official monogram has been revealed by Buckingham Palace on Monday.

The new monarch’s cypher features initials of the King’s name that will appear on military and staff uniforms, government buildings, state documents and mailboxes.

The royal cypher has been unveiled by the Palace ahead of the end of royal mourning period, in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8.

The royal cypher features the King's initial 'C' intertwined with the letter 'R' for Rex – Latin for King. The letter 'R' moreover features the roman numerals 'III' to denote King Charles III's full title.

In keeping with tradition, Charles' cypher also prominently includes a crown above the letters.

King Charles’ late mother Queen Elizabeth II's cypher was EIIR, standing for Elizabeth II Regina - which is queen in Latin.

King Charles personally approved the design for the cypher from a series of designs created by the College of Arms.

With Her Majesty’s official mourning period over, the Queen’s monogram will be gradually replaced. Meanwhile, the King's monogram will be displayed on all mail leaving Buckingham Palace from Tuesday.