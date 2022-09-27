 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles III unveils new monogram as Royal Family mourning period ends

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

King Charles III unveils new monogram as Royal Family mourning period ends
King Charles III unveils new monogram as Royal Family mourning period ends

King Charles III’s official monogram has been revealed by Buckingham Palace on Monday.

The new monarch’s cypher features initials of the King’s name that will appear on military and staff uniforms, government buildings, state documents and mailboxes.

The royal cypher has been unveiled by the Palace ahead of the end of royal mourning period, in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8.

The royal cypher features the King's initial 'C' intertwined with the letter 'R' for Rex – Latin for King. The letter 'R' moreover features the roman numerals 'III' to denote King Charles III's full title.

In keeping with tradition, Charles' cypher also prominently includes a crown above the letters.

King Charles’ late mother Queen Elizabeth II's cypher was EIIR, standing for Elizabeth II Regina - which is queen in Latin.

King Charles personally approved the design for the cypher from a series of designs created by the College of Arms.

With Her Majesty’s official mourning period over, the Queen’s monogram will be gradually replaced. Meanwhile, the King's monogram will be displayed on all mail leaving Buckingham Palace from Tuesday. 

More From Entertainment:

Lilibet, Archie titles: King Charles gives a clear signal to Prince Harry

Lilibet, Archie titles: King Charles gives a clear signal to Prince Harry
Prince Harry rift with King Charles growing wider due to Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry rift with King Charles growing wider due to Lilibet, Archie
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin ‘working on communicating better’ after reconciliation

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin ‘working on communicating better’ after reconciliation
Hilaria Baldwin details ‘new mom’ struggles after giving birth to seventh child

Hilaria Baldwin details ‘new mom’ struggles after giving birth to seventh child

Prince William, Harry could 'only be brought together' by Diana: 'Heaven knows'

Prince William, Harry could 'only be brought together' by Diana: 'Heaven knows'
Mila Kunis ‘powered through’ husband Ashton Kutcher’s health flare-up

Mila Kunis ‘powered through’ husband Ashton Kutcher’s health flare-up
Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry 'acting classes' for emotional performances

Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry 'acting classes' for emotional performances
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘refused’ to bring Archie to Queen upon invite

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘refused’ to bring Archie to Queen upon invite
Daniel Craig costumes, stunt car star at James Bond auction

Daniel Craig costumes, stunt car star at James Bond auction
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wedding officiant reflects on their dreamy nuptials

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wedding officiant reflects on their dreamy nuptials

Latest

view all