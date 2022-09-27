 
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Petition for Ishaq Dar's disqualification withdrawn from ECP

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Former finance minister and senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar. — AFP/File
Former finance minister and senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar. — AFP/File

  • Development comes ahead of Dar's oath taking as senator.
  • Petitioner tells ECP in written that he will approach relevant forum for legal interpretation.
  • Cites Supreme Court's declaration that ECP is not a court. 

A plea seeking PML-N leader Ishaq Dar's disqualification was withdrawn by the petitioners on Tuesday, ahead of his oath-taking as a senator.

Dar — who touched down in Pakistan on Monday night after ending five years of self-imposed exile in the UK — will be sworn in as a senator today at 4pm, sources privy to the matter said. He will take oath as the new finance minister as well, tomorrow (September 28) at 10am.

A bench of four members of the ECP, headed by Nisar Durrani, resumed hearing the plea seeking Dar's disqualification today.

The petitioner's counsel maintained that they want to approach the high court on this case, therefore, they are taking the plea back.

At this, the ECP directed the petitioner, Advocate Azhar Siddique, to submit a written statement for the plea's withdrawal.

“It is respectfully submitted that I want to withdraw present petition with permission to file fresh if so needed. As the ECP is not a court and interpretation is involved in this case in view of judgments of the Supreme Court dated PLD 2018 SC 189, 2015 SCMR 1303, 2021 SCMR 1675, PLD 2018 Sindh 263, we may file an alternate remedy as well,” the petitioner said in the written statement. 

On Monday, the ECP had reserved its verdict on a petition seeking to declare Dar’s seat in the Senate “vacant” over his failure to take oath as a senator within 60 days of being elected.

Dar's counsel had argued that the ordinance, promulgated by the president, about 60 days for taking oath "does not apply on his client".

“The ordinance lapsed after completing its constitutional life,” the lawyer argued, adding that a member cannot be disqualified if he does not take the oath even for 5 years.

Dar was successfully elected to the Senate from Punjab but had yet to be administered the oath. The former finance minister has been out of the country since October 2017 on account of his medical treatment.

He has since been declared a proclaimed offender in a corruption case filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau.

However, an accountability court in the federal capital on September 23 suspended the arrest warrants of Ishaq Dar till October 7 in a case pertaining to him being a proclaimed offender.

More From Pakistan:

No need for Maryam Nawaz’s passport, NAB tells LHC

No need for Maryam Nawaz’s passport, NAB tells LHC
Senior journalist Ayaz Amir discharged from Sarah Inam murder case

Senior journalist Ayaz Amir discharged from Sarah Inam murder case
Ishaq Dar to take oath as senator shortly

Ishaq Dar to take oath as senator shortly

Another victim of 'femicide': Who was Sarah Inam?

Another victim of 'femicide': Who was Sarah Inam?
Blinken urges Pakistan to seek China debt relief after floods

Blinken urges Pakistan to seek China debt relief after floods
IHC reprimands Sheikh Rasheed over political petition

IHC reprimands Sheikh Rasheed over political petition
$2m raised for Pakistan flood victims at Bestway Foundation fundraiser in London

$2m raised for Pakistan flood victims at Bestway Foundation fundraiser in London
White House, 10 Downing Street also victims of decades-long bugging

White House, 10 Downing Street also victims of decades-long bugging
New estimates place Pakistan's flood losses at $28b

New estimates place Pakistan's flood losses at $28b
Imran Khan does not dare to march towards Islamabad, says Fazl ur Rehman

Imran Khan does not dare to march towards Islamabad, says Fazl ur Rehman
Imran Khan lauds CM Elahi over new anti-drug law

Imran Khan lauds CM Elahi over new anti-drug law
Javed Latif, brothers skip ACE Punjab appearance in govt land case

Javed Latif, brothers skip ACE Punjab appearance in govt land case

Latest

view all