Tuesday Sep 27 2022
Kim Kardashian faces embarrassing exit from Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian suffered embarrassing wardrobe malfunction at Milan Fashion Week on Monday.

American TV star was forced to leap up a set of stairs in an extremely tight-fitting dress.

The 41-year-old star took to Instagram on Monday to share the hilarious moment she was forced to leap up a set of stairs in an extremely tight-fitting dress.

Pete Davidson and Kanye West's ex was forced to leap up a set of stairs due to an extremely tight-fitting outfit, creating an embarrassing exit for the reality TV star.

Seeing the funny side, the mother-of-four had someone film the moment she struggled to climb the steps, laughing as she waddled in a pair of high heels. A snapper can be seen at the top of the steps as Kim holds on to the banister before leaping up on to the first step.

She was looking smashing in the figure-hugging silver Dolce and Gabbana gown, showing off her hourglass curves.

Kim uploaded the side-splitting clip, paired with hilarious music, to her Instagram, sharing the funny moment with her 300 million followers.

