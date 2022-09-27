Transgender person shot dead while travelling to Peshawar

The picture shows policemen standing on a road. — AFP/ File

SWABI: A transgender person has been killed in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a firing on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place near Anbar Interchange. They said that the firing killed the transgender person while the suspect fled the scene.

The police added that the victim — identified as Wafa — was on her way to Peshawar with her companions where she was shot dead.

An investigation into the incident is underway, the police added.

CII says transgender law 'not in line with Shariah'

Earlier today, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) said that the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act is "not in line with the Shariah", as "several provisions of the act are inconsistent with Islamic principles.

The development came after Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of the Jamaat-e-Islami raised objections to the law, following which there was a commotion on social media against the said legislation.

The CII, in a notification, warned that the act may lead to “new social problems” and asked the government to form a committee to review the law related to the transgender community.

Separately, the council also appreciated the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment laws and urged the government to incorporate other recommendations made by the CII in the law.