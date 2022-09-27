 
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Transgender person shot dead while travelling to Peshawar

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

The picture shows policemen standing on a road. — AFP/ File
The picture shows policemen standing on a road. — AFP/ File

  • Incident takes place near Anbar Interchange, say police. 
  • Police add suspect fled scene after firing.
  • An investigation into the incident is underway.

SWABI: A transgender person has been killed in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a firing on Tuesday. 

According to the police, the incident took place near Anbar Interchange. They said that the firing killed the transgender person while the suspect fled the scene. 

The police added that the victim — identified as Wafa — was on her way to Peshawar with her companions where she was shot dead.

An investigation into the incident is underway, the police added.

CII says transgender law 'not in line with Shariah'

Earlier today, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) said that the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act is "not in line with the Shariah", as "several provisions of the act are inconsistent with Islamic principles.

The development came after Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of the Jamaat-e-Islami raised objections to the law, following which there was a commotion on social media against the said legislation. 

The CII, in a notification, warned that the act may lead to “new social problems” and asked the government to form a committee to review the law related to the transgender community.

Separately, the council also appreciated the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment laws and urged the government to incorporate other recommendations made by the CII in the law.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan snubs India over attack on US relations

Pakistan snubs India over attack on US relations
CII says transgender law 'not in line with Shariah'

CII says transgender law 'not in line with Shariah'
Miftah Ismail, Ishaq Dar’s fates decided at secret London apartment

Miftah Ismail, Ishaq Dar’s fates decided at secret London apartment
ID cards, passports cannot be blocked based on unruly behaviour: interior ministry

ID cards, passports cannot be blocked based on unruly behaviour: interior ministry

Miftah Ismail officially steps down as finmin, hands over resignation letter to PM Shehbaz

Miftah Ismail officially steps down as finmin, hands over resignation letter to PM Shehbaz
PM Shehbaz Sharif says 'audio leaks' put Pakistan's prestige at stake

PM Shehbaz Sharif says 'audio leaks' put Pakistan's prestige at stake
I will hamper Ishaq Dar's plans, PTI Chairman Imran Khan warns

I will hamper Ishaq Dar's plans, PTI Chairman Imran Khan warns
Beijing responds to Blinken's call to Pakistan for debt relief from China

Beijing responds to Blinken's call to Pakistan for debt relief from China
Vice chancellor dismissed for inviting Imran Khan to university for lecture

Vice chancellor dismissed for inviting Imran Khan to university for lecture
Petition for Ishaq Dar's disqualification withdrawn from ECP

Petition for Ishaq Dar's disqualification withdrawn from ECP
No need for Maryam Nawaz’s passport, NAB tells LHC

No need for Maryam Nawaz’s passport, NAB tells LHC
Senior journalist Ayaz Amir discharged from Sarah Inam murder case

Senior journalist Ayaz Amir discharged from Sarah Inam murder case

Latest

view all