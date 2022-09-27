Camila Morrone steps outside in style as her ex Leonardo DiCaprio spends time with Gigi Hadid

Camila Morrone looked stunning in a busty black mini dress leaving the Burberry aftershow party in London on Monday night after her split from Leonardo DiCaprio.

The model, 25, put on a stylish display in the low-cut number - as her ex, 47, has been reportedly spending time with Gigi Hadid, 27, in Milan.



Camila teamed her thigh-skimming dress with a mesh cardigan and racy sheer patterned tights as she stepped out

She elevated her height with black stilettos and wore her dark tresses slicked back into a sleek bun while opting for a glamorous makeup look.

At the aftershow party held at The Twenty Two she chatted to friends including Lori Harvey and model Selena Forrest.

The Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 runway show was rescheduled in the wake of the Queen's death on September 8.

It comes after Gigi walked the runway for Versace's Spring/Summer 2023 show on Friday during Milan Fashion Week before heading to the label's after party.

And her rumoured new love interest Leonardo was also in the Italian city, with the actor being spotted out with friends on Saturday.