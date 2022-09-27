Tom Cruise attempted to court David Beckham into Scientology with Soccer field

Tom Cruise allegedly attempted to woo David Beckham into Scientology for which the church built him a soccer field so the actor would impress the sports star.

A former high-ranking Scientology member Mike Rinder wrote in his hotly released book as per Page Six that the Top Gun actor pursed other famous celebrities to introduce them to Scientology.

Cruise “was doing his best to court celebrities other than those with whom he was working on films. Perhaps the most famous were David and Victoria Beckham,” Rinder penned in A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology.

He added, “A professional-grade soccer pitch was constructed on the property at Gold [Base, church headquarters in San Jacinto, Calif.]. The ground was leveled, irrigation installed, perfect turf, goals raised.”

“A full-time caretaker was appointed from the Gold staff … It was built for one purpose only: so Tom Cruise could woo his friend David to come to Gold. It never happened,” Rinder revealed.