Wednesday Sep 28 2022
Police untangle mystery of Quetta tripple murder

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Qais Khan confessed to having killed three siblings. Screenshot of a TV video.
Police have solved the mystery of Quetta's triple murder and arrested a boy for killing his three brothers, Geo News reported.

The killer is a sibling of the three boys who were killed last night in Quetta, according to DIG Police Quetta Ghulam Azfar Mahesar.

DIG Mahesar said that after police and the CIA began their investigation, they learned that five people were in the car at the time of the incident. Besides the deceased, 17-year-old Qais Khan, who is a fourth sibling of the deceased, and a servant were in the car.

The DIG said that Qais Khan confessed to killing his brothers when the two were interrogated. According to the DIG, Qais Khan frequently argued with his brothers. Police said Khan told interrogators that he was frustrated with the restrictions on him. Police said the accused wanted the property as well.

The accused killed his three brothers with a pistol he took from his cousin while they were on their way back from a marriage ceremony, said police.

The accused also killed the driver in his understanding, but he didn't die: he was injured, police said.

The accused threatened the wounded driver while he was being shifted to a hospital. The pistol used in the incident was recovered, police said.

The police said that the probe into the shocking incident is in progress.

Saidal Khan, Zar Khan, and Zartag Khan were shot and killed in Quetta last night, while they were returning to their house after attending a wedding. 

