Prince William not prepared for his role as Prince of Wales?

King Charles III spent time learning Welsh at university before he was crowned as Prince of Wales by his mother in a televised ceremony at Caernarfon Castle in July 1969 when he was 20.



During the elaborate investiture ceremony, the queen placed a coronet on Charles's head and helped arrange robes around his shoulders.

He pledged allegiance to his mother with the words: "I, Charles, Prince of Wales, do become your liege man of life and limb."

Nothing of the sort happened when the title was given by Charles to his son Prince William after the Queen's death.

William, and his wife, Catherine, on Tuesday made their first visit to Wales since becoming the new Prince and Princess of Wales.



William inherited the title on the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, when his father -- the previous prince of Wales -- became king.

The visit came as media reports said William had no plans for "any kind" of investiture.