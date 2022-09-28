 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William not prepared for his role as Prince of Wales?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Prince William not prepared for his role as Prince of Wales?

King Charles III spent time learning Welsh at university before he was crowned as Prince of Wales by his mother in a televised ceremony at Caernarfon Castle in July 1969 when he was 20.

During the elaborate investiture ceremony, the queen placed a coronet on Charles's head and helped arrange robes around his shoulders.

He pledged allegiance to his mother with the words: "I, Charles, Prince of Wales, do become your liege man of life and limb."

Nothing of the sort happened when the title was given by Charles to his son Prince William after the Queen's death.

William, and his wife, Catherine, on Tuesday made their first visit to Wales since becoming the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

William inherited the title on the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, when his father -- the previous prince of Wales -- became king.

The visit came as media reports said William had no plans for "any kind" of investiture.

More From Entertainment:

David Bowie's handwritten 'Starman' lyrics sell for over £200,000

David Bowie's handwritten 'Starman' lyrics sell for over £200,000
Prince William and Kate Middleton share delightful moment from their historic visit to Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton share delightful moment from their historic visit to Wales
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'don't want to come back'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'don't want to come back'
King Charles III doesn't seem to show any mercy to his brother Prince Andrew

King Charles III doesn't seem to show any mercy to his brother Prince Andrew
Malala Yousufzai enters 'Hollywood' to promote 'people of colour'

Malala Yousufzai enters 'Hollywood' to promote 'people of colour'
Chloe Grace Moretz shares her dad died during pandemic

Chloe Grace Moretz shares her dad died during pandemic
Netflix top trending K-Dramas, TV shows to must watch: Check out

Netflix top trending K-Dramas, TV shows to must watch: Check out
Tom Cruise attempted to court David Beckham into Scientology with Soccer field

Tom Cruise attempted to court David Beckham into Scientology with Soccer field
Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys a day out in Milan amid Gigi Hadid's walk at Versace show

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys a day out in Milan amid Gigi Hadid's walk at Versace show
Brad Pitt reportedly in talks for MCU debut with Ryan Reynolds ‘Deadpool 3’

Brad Pitt reportedly in talks for MCU debut with Ryan Reynolds ‘Deadpool 3’
Camila Morrone steps outside in style as her ex Leonardo DiCaprio spends time with Gigi Hadid

Camila Morrone steps outside in style as her ex Leonardo DiCaprio spends time with Gigi Hadid
Nicola Peltz cuts chic appearance while out on date in Paris with Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz cuts chic appearance while out on date in Paris with Brooklyn Beckham

Latest

view all