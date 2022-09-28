Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s body language analyzed: ‘No love here’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decision to maintain distance and refrain from physical ‘affection’ and ‘tactile’ connection with Prince Harry at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.



Body language expert Katia Loisel issued this claim in an interview with 7Life.

She started by addressing the “interesting lack of affection and mutual touch between Prince Harry and Meghan.”

The expert even went as far as to weigh in on how “Whilst we see some postural echoing between the pair on a couple of occasions, their bodies orientated towards one another, they appeared to avoid contact tie signs such as their signature hand holds in favor of a more formal distance, perhaps as a show of respect or in response to recent criticism.”

However, expert also pointed towards some ‘non-verbal’ behaviors that mostly ‘slipped between the cracks’ and admitted, “these non-verbal behaviors” are “not as a sign of disrespect, but two people reaching out for help and finding solace in one another during what is an incredibly difficult time.”