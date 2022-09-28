 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles makes Prince William ‘furious’ with olive branch to Harry?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

King Charles makes Prince William ‘furious’ with olive branch to Harry?

King Charles has reportedly made Prince of Wales, Prince William ‘furious’ as the new monarch attempts to reconcile relationships with his younger son Prince Harry.

King Charles seemingly extended an olive branch to the Duke of Sussex in his first speech as monarch after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

He also allowed Harry to wear military uniform for Queen’s vigil.

The Woman’s Day, citing sources, revealed Prince William found it all to be entirely frustrating as most of those decisions regarding Harry are said to have come from King Charles’s office.

The insider told Woman’s Day, "Harry is like a raw nerve at the best of times and William tried his best to hold everything together, despite his own pain from Harry's recent behaviour, and now he fears it's all for nothing."

More From Entertainment:

Why Prince Harry earned reputation of 'resident joker' in the royal family?

Why Prince Harry earned reputation of 'resident joker' in the royal family?
Prince William's 'babysitter' joke makes fan say 'Diana would be proud'

Prince William's 'babysitter' joke makes fan say 'Diana would be proud'
‘That ‘90s Show’: Mila Kunis ‘super nervous’ shooting with husband Ashton Kutcher

‘That ‘90s Show’: Mila Kunis ‘super nervous’ shooting with husband Ashton Kutcher

Prince Harry warned his memoir could be ‘very dangerous project’

Prince Harry warned his memoir could be ‘very dangerous project’
AR Rahman detests the 'remake culture' of songs

AR Rahman detests the 'remake culture' of songs
Victoria Beckham sparks split rumours as she removes David Beckham tattoo

Victoria Beckham sparks split rumours as she removes David Beckham tattoo
'Hot Stove League' star Namkoong Min all set to tie knot with his 'longtime girl friend'

'Hot Stove League' star Namkoong Min all set to tie knot with his 'longtime girl friend'
King Charles may honour Meghan Markle after ‘one-on-one’ meeting request?

King Charles may honour Meghan Markle after ‘one-on-one’ meeting request?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s body language analyzed: ‘No love here’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s body language analyzed: ‘No love here’
Creator of 'Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight talks on the return of the show with new creative team

Creator of 'Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight talks on the return of the show with new creative team
Shakira appears to slam Gerard Pique in song amid cheating rumours

Shakira appears to slam Gerard Pique in song amid cheating rumours

'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds announces return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds announces return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

Latest

view all