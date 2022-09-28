Not 'Breaking Bad', 'The Sopranos' earns top spot on 100 Greatest TV Shows

The Sopranos trumped Breaking Bad to clinch the top spot on the Rolling Stone list of 100 Greatest Shows Of All Time.

The magazine analyzed the show by labeling it an "undisputed champion" due to its "86 medium-transforming episodes."



Though there was some razor-sharp competition with other global-hit shows, journalist Alan Sepinwall marveled at the show's groundbreaking storytelling that managed to 'torch every written and unwritten rule that TV storytelling had been governed by since the days of Gunsmoke.

Simplicity and holding the audience's hand were out, and narrative and moral complexity were in, all the way through a final edit that we still can't stop," the journalist added.

After the HBO show, it follows with The Simpsons, Breaking Bad, and The Wire placing two, third and fourth, respectively.

The crime drama, which aired in 1999, follows the story of Italian American mobster Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini.

The series underlines the gulf between Tony's mobster and his family life, which he wants to balance.

The Sopranos span for full six seasons and finished in June 2007, garnering nearly 11.9 million viewers on its finale.