Wednesday Sep 28 2022
Gen Bajwa says resurgence of terrorism not to be tolerated

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

General Qamar Javed Bajwa addresses the 251st Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ. — ISPR
RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said the resurgence of terrorism would not be tolerated.

The COAS expressed this resolve while chairing the 251st Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, the meeting detailed the external and internal security situation with a particular focus on the flood situation and the ongoing relief efforts undertaken by the army formations across the country.

“The formations must leave no stone unturned to take action against terrorists in coordination with all LEAs (law enforcing agencies),” the COAS directed the troops.

Expressing satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the army, the COAS tasked all the formations to maintain strict vigil to guard against any threat.

The forum expressed solidarity with flood victims that were braving great difficulties and also reiterated its resolve to extend maximum assistance for their relief and rehabilitation.

The COAS directed the army to focus on relief, rehab, reconstruction, and help restore normalcy in the flood-devastated area.

Gen Bajwa commended the formations for reaching out to people in distress and helping them mitigate their suffering.

The army chief praised the military doctors as well as paramedics for their indefatigable emergency medical care services to flood victims particularly children and women and for efforts to check the spread of diseases in inundated areas.

General Bajwa also appreciated army engineers/FWO for restoring the accessibility of critical routes and communication infrastructure on an emergency basis.

The conference undertook a comprehensive review of the security environment with particular focus on situations along the borders, internal security and other professional matters of the army.

